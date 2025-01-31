Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Short Interest Down 24.2% in January

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mentor Capital Stock Down 11.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNTR opened at $0.05 on Friday. Mentor Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Mentor Capital
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mentor Capital
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.