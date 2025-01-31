Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Short Interest Down 24.2% in January

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mentor Capital Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNTR opened at $0.05 on Friday. Mentor Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO’s and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

