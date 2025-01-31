MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $479.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $483.22.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR
Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy
Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MicroStrategy Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $340.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.56 and a 200-day moving average of $248.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.41 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $543.00.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.