MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $479.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $483.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $340.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.56 and a 200-day moving average of $248.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.41 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

