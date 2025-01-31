Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Mitek Systems worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 15.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 35,301 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 335.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 47,418 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.97 million, a PE ratio of 171.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Insider Transactions at Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $43.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 6,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $56,433.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,581.94. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 4,544 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $41,304.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,684.88. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,699 shares of company stock valued at $152,140 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MITK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mitek Systems from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mitek Systems

About Mitek Systems

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.