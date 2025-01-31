Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $40.25. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.
Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Mitsubishi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
