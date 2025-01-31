MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 53.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in MKS Instruments by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.88. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.54 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 251.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.29 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,048.40. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $31,187.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,707.19. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

