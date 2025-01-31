Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Price

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 944,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

