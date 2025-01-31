Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 645.09 ($8.01) and traded as high as GBX 728 ($9.04). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 724 ($8.99), with a volume of 352,997 shares changing hands.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The firm has a market cap of £419.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3,810.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 645.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 715.16.

Insider Transactions at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 343 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.70) per share, with a total value of £2,126.60 ($2,641.08). Also, insider Emilie McCarthy bought 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of £4,496.94 ($5,584.87). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,469 shares of company stock worth $904,784. Insiders own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

