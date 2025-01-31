Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 51.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $2,130,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 489,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $6,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

