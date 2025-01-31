NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYI. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

SPYI opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.