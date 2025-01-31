Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.04. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 559.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,425. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 20.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 98.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 23.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 67.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

