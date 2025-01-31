Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 8,888.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the second quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 34.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ennis during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.41. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $25.75.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ennis had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 62.89%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

