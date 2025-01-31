Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,762,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $259,273.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,281. The trade was a 26.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,290 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $276,492.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,466.38. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -879.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

