Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 35,800 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 347.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 117,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

NYMT stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $547.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 0.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

