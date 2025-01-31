Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Short Interest Update

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 72,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Nutriband in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Nutriband Trading Up 8.1 %
Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 338.51%.
About Nutriband
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
