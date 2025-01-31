Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $11.28. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 836,576 shares traded.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 90,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.