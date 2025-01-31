Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $11.28. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 836,576 shares traded.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
