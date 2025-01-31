NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

