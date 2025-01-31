NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 41,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 21,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 64,812 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

