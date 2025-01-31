NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

