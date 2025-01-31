NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.7% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 882.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,648,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,098,519,000 after buying an additional 66,151,750 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

