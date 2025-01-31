NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Tigress Financial raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

