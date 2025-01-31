Paragon 28’s (FNA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.

FNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Paragon 28 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FNA opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $14.79.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $234,181.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,366,009 shares in the company, valued at $120,556,684.67. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 300,192 shares of company stock worth $3,135,086 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

