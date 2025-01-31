Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 10.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,860,000 after purchasing an additional 258,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 47.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $103.51 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $110.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNR

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.