Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $758,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 41,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 535,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75,064 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,402,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 262,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PBT opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $519.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.70. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.32% and a return on equity of 17,811.24%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

