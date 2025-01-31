PFG Investments LLC Acquires 394 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.79.

Hershey Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 63.13%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

