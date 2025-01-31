PFG Investments LLC Acquires 40,967 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,967 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $1,076,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NIO by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth about $420,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NIO by 10.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of NIO by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 69,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie lowered NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

NIO opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.70.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

