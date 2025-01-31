PFG Investments LLC Acquires 657 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,760,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,471 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,426,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,196,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,002.3% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 370,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after purchasing an additional 336,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,852,000.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $64.44 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $67.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

