PFG Investments LLC Acquires 753 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Active High Yield ETF alerts:

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Principal Active High Yield ETF stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.