PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SCHA stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.