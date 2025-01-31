PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $90.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

