PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 17,317 Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

