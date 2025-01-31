PFG Investments LLC Buys 125 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.06.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $309.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.27 and a 200 day moving average of $300.65. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.52 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.38%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.