PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,554 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 245,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 141,605 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 56.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 922,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 334,032 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 800.0% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after buying an additional 663,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $794,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.84. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

