PFG Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $108.04. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.89.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.