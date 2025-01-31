PFG Investments LLC Grows Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,611,000 after acquiring an additional 599,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,383,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 843,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,608,000 after buying an additional 743,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $1,668,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,554.80. The trade was a 13.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

