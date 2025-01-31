PFG Investments LLC Has $365,000 Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,340,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 580,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 804,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVI stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

