PFG Investments LLC Has $417,000 Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,109 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $4,193,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $8,964,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 602,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SOUN stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 30,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,536.55. This trade represents a 14.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 465,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $6,999,525.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares in the company, valued at $34,579,185.92. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,782,918 shares of company stock worth $45,391,343. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

