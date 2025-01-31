PFG Investments LLC Has $419,000 Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 758,189 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 552,990 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542,443 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

AIQ opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.88 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.