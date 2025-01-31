PFG Investments LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 137.26%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

