PFG Investments LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $596.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.15. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $495.53 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

