PFG Investments LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Westwind Capital grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,825,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $39.17.

