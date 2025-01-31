PFG Investments LLC Has $456,000 Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 368,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 35,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $33.72 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $36.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.