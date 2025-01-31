PFG Investments LLC Has $470,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,029,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,656 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after purchasing an additional 616,518 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 541,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,235,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 503,678 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

COWZ stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

