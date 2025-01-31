PFG Investments LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after purchasing an additional 754,700 shares during the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $65,598,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,132,000 after buying an additional 324,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,651,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,762,000 after buying an additional 194,261 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $215.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.60 and a 200-day moving average of $203.23. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $169.96 and a 52-week high of $221.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

