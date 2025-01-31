PFG Investments LLC Lowers Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vericel by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 4,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,545.12. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,700. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vericel from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 987.66 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $61.99.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.32 million. Analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

