PFG Investments LLC Reduces Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 778.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $4,816,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $5,227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 55.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,129,000 after purchasing an additional 921,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,167,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on S shares. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE S opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.74. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $339,638.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,680.11. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,612,038.64. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,135 shares of company stock worth $8,714,308. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

