PFG Investments LLC Sells 13,869 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.11 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.99.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $129,800.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,195,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,276.18. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $32,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 430,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,082.88. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,369. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

