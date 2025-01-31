PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,581,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,452 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,468,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $945,965,000 after buying an additional 1,383,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,768,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,807,000 after acquiring an additional 727,798 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 63.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,233,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 73.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,834,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

CNQ stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

