PFG Investments LLC Sells 220 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 414.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Primoris Services Stock Up 3.4 %

Primoris Services stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.14. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Primoris Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $1,219,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,779.20. The trade was a 19.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,235.64. The trade was a 7.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,018 shares of company stock worth $1,854,974. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.