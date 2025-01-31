PFG Investments LLC Sells 229 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.9 %

SCHW opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.