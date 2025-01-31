PFG Investments LLC Sells 259 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.